Advanced search

Drubbing by Clifton teaches Old Albanian a valuable lesson

PUBLISHED: 06:10 25 November 2019

Jamie Townsend's men were taught a lesson as Old Albanian lost to Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jamie Townsend's men were taught a lesson as Old Albanian lost to Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Clifton have had a better start to this season than Old Albanian and this 43-7 drubbing of the Woollams men will give them confidence going into the Christmas period.

It will also serve notice to anyone who didn't know that successful rugby depends on a strong set-piece. Clifton had it and Albanian struggled to keep pace.

It seemed for some time that OAs were in with a shout as three points separated the protagonists at half-time.

A missed tackle in midfield allowed Alex Lambert to score for Clifton, Brad Barnes converting that and adding a penalty.

At this stage OAs were winning the territorial tussle and had a fair share of possession and it was no surprise when a dogged attack ended in a penalty try.

But that was as close as they got and 12 minutes into the second period, Clifton started to power away.

A penalty try was added by other scores by two from Henry Harper, Niall Gibbons and Finlay Sharp. Barnes and Tom Jones notched a conversion each.

Most Read

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

St Albans charity has a knight to remember with medieval murder mystery party

The Home-Start Herts medieval murder mystery in St Albans raised £6,200 for the charity. Picture: Home-Start Herts

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

St Albans charity has a knight to remember with medieval murder mystery party

The Home-Start Herts medieval murder mystery in St Albans raised £6,200 for the charity. Picture: Home-Start Herts

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Drubbing by Clifton teaches Old Albanian a valuable lesson

Jamie Townsend's men were taught a lesson as Old Albanian lost to Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans charity has a knight to remember with medieval murder mystery party

The Home-Start Herts medieval murder mystery in St Albans raised £6,200 for the charity. Picture: Home-Start Herts

Poor showing from Harpenden costs them dear against Berkhamsted

Harry Kneale got Harpendens only goal against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Ian Allinson looking for new assistant Chris Winton to bring ‘a real energy’ to St Albans City

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists