Old Albanian count cost of missed opportunities in defeat to Birmingham & Solihull

PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 27 March 2019

Dan Watt in action for Old Albanian Rugby Club. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Dan Watt in action for Old Albanian Rugby Club. Picture: Karyn Haddon

There were good bits and there were bad bits but unfortunately for Old Albanian too many scoring opportunities went begging as they fell to a 45-32 defeat at Birmingham Solihull.

OAs were hardly off the coach before sprightly home hooker Zane Raimondi barrelled over on the right but the wake-up call worked and Tobias Munday was able to level, with Dan Watt kicking the conversion and adding a penalty to put OAs in front.

But the hosts then rattled in 21 points in just 10 minutes and it needed a second penalty from Watt as well as the conversion of Charlie Watson’s try to keep Albanian in it at 26-20.

But Birmingham gained sufficient possession to put the match beyond OAs’ reach in the third quarter with another three tries, two of which were converted.

Albanian were still able to salvage some pride though as scores from Alex Chalcraft and Sam Crean were enough to earn a bonus point. Watt converted the winger’s try.

