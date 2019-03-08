Delight for Old Albanian as another strong home showing brings Sutton & Epsom win

Old Albanian's Tom Bednall scored two tries in the win over Sutton & Epsom. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Old Albanian are slowly turning their St Albans base into fortress Woollams after a second straight home win to open the National Two South season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This one was 43-18 over Sutton & Epsom and had head coach James Bucknall pleased with the result, although not necessarily with his squad's execution.

They won comfortably mind you, by six tries to three, and the work in progress that is the set-piece play is definitely improving.

There is much worthwhile possession being gained from tight play and practice will mean greater fluency and incision can be maintained.

Some changes made to the Albanian line-up before kickoff meant Tom Bednall coming into the centre from full-back and his partnership with Dan Watt worked well.

Happily, discipline was much better than last week and in many ways the scoreline reflects this. The visitors had a knack of infringing in crucial areas and this led to lock George Dry's yellow card.

But the opening quarter was frustrating for the Woollams faithful until fly-half Roddy Giles slotted a penalty after 14 minutes.

Morgan Thompson chivvied his forwards to the Sutton posts and dotted down for Giles' improvement just into the second quarter.

Sam Hurley replied with two penalties but his side's discipline let him down and Bednall struck from his own half and with Giles adding the extras to this one as well, Albanian led 17-6 at the break.

Kyren Gumra provided his Surrey clan with their moment of the afternoon 10 minutes into the second half when he crossed untouched out wide after Jacob Knight's neat miss-pass.

Bednall crossed for his second on the hour and Sam Hurley for the visitors minutes later in a ding-dong passage of play, both tries converted.

Giles and Jonathan Wicks completed the try scoring for OAs with Giles ending his day with the boot with figures of six from seven attempts.

The result leaves Albanian seventh in the table and facing a trip to Bristol and winless Old Redcliffians on Saturday.