Advanced search

Credit in narrow defeat for Old Albanian at home to Henley

PUBLISHED: 10:28 11 February 2020

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A testing few weeks for Old Albanian began with a close fought but creditable 20-16 loss to Henley Hawks in National Two South.

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHYOld Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

The hosts at Woollams did have chances of victory but even despite the loss, they will probably be happier with their performance than the Hawks.

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHYOld Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

OAs were focused, ferocious and full of energy in the opening exchanges and the defence halted a number of strong, early attacks.

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHYOld Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Morgan Thompson kicked two penalties in the first-half either side of a Tom Emery try to leave OAs 6-5 ahead at the break.

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHYOld Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Nine minutes into the second period Jack Robinson gave the visitors the lead once more. Thompson added another three points to keep Albanians well in the hunt but Ben Bolster, a live wire all afternoon, replied with a penalty of his own and converted Scott White's try with 10 minutes left.

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHYOld Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Thompson finished the scoring with a try and conversion, earning a bonus point in the process.

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans chef apprentice attends hospitality showcase at House of Commons

Chef apprentice Alfie Kavanagh with St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.

Credit in narrow defeat for Old Albanian at home to Henley

Old Albanian suffered a narrow 20-16 defeat at home to Henley in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Harrison pulls the strings as England bag big victory over Scotland at snowy Murrayfield

England's Claudia MacDonald passes the ball out to Katy Daley-Mclean as snow falls during the Women's Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture: IAN RUTHERFORD/PA

Batter up, the great St Albans Pancake Race is back!

Sponsors and organisers of the St Albans Pancake Race.

Royston clash important but not as important as league survival says Saints boss

St Albans City's Steve Conroy, Ian Allinson and Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24