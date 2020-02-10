Credit in narrow defeat for Old Albanian at home to Henley
PUBLISHED: 10:28 11 February 2020
Archant
A testing few weeks for Old Albanian began with a close fought but creditable 20-16 loss to Henley Hawks in National Two South.
The hosts at Woollams did have chances of victory but even despite the loss, they will probably be happier with their performance than the Hawks.
OAs were focused, ferocious and full of energy in the opening exchanges and the defence halted a number of strong, early attacks.
Morgan Thompson kicked two penalties in the first-half either side of a Tom Emery try to leave OAs 6-5 ahead at the break.
Nine minutes into the second period Jack Robinson gave the visitors the lead once more. Thompson added another three points to keep Albanians well in the hunt but Ben Bolster, a live wire all afternoon, replied with a penalty of his own and converted Scott White's try with 10 minutes left.
Thompson finished the scoring with a try and conversion, earning a bonus point in the process.