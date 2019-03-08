Old Albanian taught a valuable lesson in Leciester Lions defeat

Joe Butler converted the only Old Albanian try at Leicester Lions. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Consistency was the key as Leicester Lions subjected Old Albanian to a 38-7 defeat in National Two South.

The hosts were always just that fraction quicker in every facet of the game as the young visitors battled in vain to get a foothold.

Discipline also proved OAs downfall with 12 penalties conceded and two yellow cards received.

In contrast Leicester made few mistakes in that department and a simple uncomplicated gameplan led to more and more confidence the longer the match went on.

By the time OAs followed suit it was far too late and the contest was lost.

Luke Veebel and Nick Cairns both scored in the first-half for the hosts while second-row forward Ed Sumpter scored an astonishing hat-trick.

The last of which just after the hour mark encouraged his OA counterpart Ashley Ilston to bag the only visiting score, converted by Joe Butler, but Lions finished things off with a Will Ward try with 18 minutes still to play.