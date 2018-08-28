OA Saints take one step closer to title with determined victory over Old Elthamians

OA Saints took on Old Elthamians at Woollams. Archant

Old Albanian Saints have moved even closer to the Women’s Championship Division Two South East title after a 15-10 win at home to Old Elthamians.

They are now eight points clear of Hammersmith & Fulham in second, who suffered a surprise reverse to Medway, with just three games to go.

Sunday’s win saw the Saints cross the line three times in the opening 20 minutes through Alice Finn, Ciara Scott and Bethany Saunders but the visitors pulled two tries back before the break.

The second half was tough and physical but geed on by a big crowd starved of rugby on Saturday when snow put pay to the senior men’s match, the girls defended superbly to seal the victory.

Their next league game takes them to Beckenham on Sunday, February 24 before matches against Medway and Chesham.

They are next in action though on February 17 when they travel to Sutton & Epsom in the quarter-final of the Intermediate Cup.