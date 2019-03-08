OA Saints still heading in the right direction after Supermarine victory

OA Saints got back to winning ways with victory over Supermarine. Archant

OA Saints are still heading in the right direction after a 29-20 win over Supermarine kept them in second place in Championship One South.

It wasn't a vintage performance but it was enough to claim the bonus point as well as the win.

Steph Plunkett gave them the perfect start with a try in 10 minutes converted by Caz Collie and a second from Alice Leitao made it 12-0.

The Swindon-based visitors pulled back two unconverted tries before half-time but after Abi Morgan scored, Plunkett completed her hat-trick to seal the win.

Head coach and Saracens and England star Sarah McKenna said: "It's great to get another home win and continue to show our dominance when at Woollams.

"I know players are feeling frustrated after the game having missed opportunities, however, the way we executed some of our more advanced gameplay shows that we are continuing to develop and make positive headway in the league.

"We will look to get back to the exciting brand of rugby that saw us go top of league earlier in the season when we go to Thurrock on Sunday."