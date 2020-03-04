Advanced search

Win number two for OA Saints as play-off charge gathers momentum

PUBLISHED: 19:09 04 March 2020

OA Saints made it two from two in the Women's Championship play-offs thanks to a 17-5 win away to Cheltenham Tigers.

After victory over Lichfield in round one, they got off to a flying start in Gloucestershire with two tries inside the first 10 minutes.

The first was an opportunistic effort from a turnover in their own half, eventually moved via Caz Collie to Claire McKenna who scored under the posts.

She got the second too after a well-worked strike move from an attacking scrum.

And not satisfied with two quick scores, Saints scored again soon after when Alice Leitao found a gap before offloading to Steph Plunkett..

The Tigers got their score before the half ended but couldn't breach the blue wall.

Unforced errors littered the second half and Saints suffered from ill-discipline and a lack of a clinical edge but still closed out a good win.

They now have a week off before hosting northern champions West Park Leeds on Sunday, March 15.

