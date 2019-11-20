Advanced search

Big battle but OA Saints close gap at top by beating leaders Blackheath

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 November 2019

OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath.

OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath.

Archant

It was a battle with a number of players leaving with new war wounds but OA Saints grabbed an impressive win on the road at Blackheath with a 17-14 success.

OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath.OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath.

They are now up to second in the Women's Championship South, just two points behind their hosts.

Forwards coach Harry Mack took charge of things at Charlton Rugby Club with head coach Sarah McKenna on England duty.

And he would have been delighted with the gritty qualities displayed by his team.

Blackheath scored first with a quick tap-penalty but Siobhan Drummond replied immediately by returning a loose kick from 60 metres, Collie supplying the conversion.

Alice Finn and Rocky Clark were both walking wounded for OA Saints after their match with Blackheath.Alice Finn and Rocky Clark were both walking wounded for OA Saints after their match with Blackheath.

The full-back added her second when Georgina Kreysa was in the sin-bin and a Mica Gooding try made it 17-7 going into the final 10 minutes.

Saints finished with 13 after more cards to Eloise Bloomfield and Steph Plunkett but despite conceding another converted try they hung on for the win.

Mack said: "This was a much improved performance from the girls after the last game. Some of our phase play in attack was the best I've seen this season.

"There's still plenty to work on, mainly our discipline, but this will serve to renew the energy and set a foundation that we can build upon."

They host Henley at Woollams on Sunday.

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Big battle but OA Saints close gap at top by beating leaders Blackheath

OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath.

Delight for Hertfordshire Cheetahs pair at Great Britain call

Jack Byrne and Sonny Hack of Hertfordshire Cheetahs have been selected for the GB U19 American football side. Picture: LETCHWORTH CLUB

St Albans synagogue hosts Mitzvah Day tea with Syrian refugees

St Albans Masorti Synagogue co-hosted a tea for Syrian refugees with Herts Welcomes Refugees. Picture: SAMS

Decision to release Glen Alzapiedi designed to freshen things up at St Albans City says boss Ian Allinson

Glen Alzapiedi has left his role as assistant manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former St Albans mayor raises thousands for mental health charity

Former Mayor of St Albans Rosemary Farmer handed a cheque over to Sharn Tomlinson, chief executive of Mind In Mid Herts. Picture: St Albans district council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists