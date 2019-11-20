Big battle but OA Saints close gap at top by beating leaders Blackheath

OA Saints recorded a valuable 17-14 win away to Blackheath. Archant

It was a battle with a number of players leaving with new war wounds but OA Saints grabbed an impressive win on the road at Blackheath with a 17-14 success.

They are now up to second in the Women's Championship South, just two points behind their hosts.

Forwards coach Harry Mack took charge of things at Charlton Rugby Club with head coach Sarah McKenna on England duty.

And he would have been delighted with the gritty qualities displayed by his team.

Blackheath scored first with a quick tap-penalty but Siobhan Drummond replied immediately by returning a loose kick from 60 metres, Collie supplying the conversion.

The full-back added her second when Georgina Kreysa was in the sin-bin and a Mica Gooding try made it 17-7 going into the final 10 minutes.

Saints finished with 13 after more cards to Eloise Bloomfield and Steph Plunkett but despite conceding another converted try they hung on for the win.

Mack said: "This was a much improved performance from the girls after the last game. Some of our phase play in attack was the best I've seen this season.

"There's still plenty to work on, mainly our discipline, but this will serve to renew the energy and set a foundation that we can build upon."

They host Henley at Woollams on Sunday.