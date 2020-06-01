Advanced search

Saint Nick off to Northampton but long-term future is still with Sarries

PUBLISHED: 17:25 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 01 June 2020

Former Nicholas Breakspear pupil Nick Isiekwe will play for Northampton Saints next season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Nicholas Breakspear pupil Nick Isiekwe will play for Northampton Saints next season. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans’ Nick Isiekwe has pledged his long-term future to Saracens – but not before he heads to Northampton Saints for a season.

The former Verulamians and Old Albanian junior has signed a new deal with the Men in Black that will see him stay at the club until 2024, joining the likes of Max Malins, Ben Earl and Joel Kpoku in putting pen to paper.

But while Saracens look ahead to what they hope will just be a one-year stay in the Championship, the 22-year-old will spend next season in the Premiership at Franklin’s Gardens.

He arrives after making over 50 Premiership appearances as well as two Premiership and one Champions Cup winners medals.

Northampton’s director of rugby Chris Boyd is looking forward to seeing what the forward, equally at home in the second or back row, can accomplish in his new colours.

He said: “We’re very excited to bring in Nick for a year at Franklin’s Gardens. We had a unique opportunity to welcome one of the rising stars of English rugby to our group.

“Nick will add competition across both the engine room and the back row, complimenting the quality group of players we already have in those areas and adding balance.

“He is still a young player but will bring significant Premiership, European and test experience, as well as some real power, to our pack.

“Having spoken to him on numerous occasions now, I know that he’ll be 100 per cent committed to the club and completely immerse himself on our culture.

“I’m sure he’ll savour his time here, enjoy his rugby and be welcomed by Northampton’s supporters.”

Saracens’ Mark McCall added: “Nick is another product of our outstanding academy and at just 22 he has made excellent progress over the last few years.

“There is no question that his best days are ahead of him and we are delighted he has committed his future to our club in the long term.”

He is not the first academy graduate to commit to Saracens for the future with Max Malins, Ben Earl and Joel Kpoku also re-signing.

Both Earl and Malins are also going on loan, both to Bristol, but Kpoku will remain for the club’s Championship challenge.

