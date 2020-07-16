Provisional rugby union fixtures for London & South East divisions released ahead of new season

Datchworth and Letchworth will lock horns again in round two of the London Two North West season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Grassroots rugby union clubs may still be unsure as to when the next steps will happen but they do now know wo they will be playing and in which order.

The provisional fixtures for the London & South East portion of the game’s pyramid in England has been published with a number of marked differences from previous years.

In line with the RFU’s return to rugby roadmap, each division has been split in half on a roughly geographical basis with clubs in each conference playing each other home and away initially.

If the sport starts up early enough they will then play either home or away against clubs in the other conference and if there is still time to complete a season, they will play the reverse of those fixtures.

The thinking behind this is to factor in any further curtailment or interruption caused by COVID-19.

Provisional dates have been given for the first part of the now three-part season although these will roll back if required.

The make-up of the league will see a glut of derbies in the first 10 weeks of the season, most notably in London Three North West where Hitchin, Royston, St Albans, Stevenage Town and Welwyn make up five of the six teams in conference A, Cheshunt being the other side.

If the season does not commence during September then the national RFU cup competitions will not take place.

London One North:

Conference A: Belsize Park, Old Haberdashers, Chingford, Eton Manor, Leighton Buzzard, Haprenden, Amersham & Chiltern.

Conference B: Shelford, Sudbury, Thurrock, Southend Saxons, Colchester, Norwich, Brentwood

Week 1-14 against conference

Week 15-21 home OR away opposite conference

Week 22-28 home and away opposite conference

Harpenden

Round 1 - Leighton Buzzard (a)

Round 2 - Belsize Park (h)

Round 3 - Old Haberdashers (a)

Round 4 - Bye week

Round 5 - Eton Manor (h)

Round 6 - Amerhsam & Chiltern (a)

Round 7 - Chingford (h)

Round 8 - Leighton Buzzard (h)

Round 9 - Belsize Park (a)

Round 10 - Old Haberdashers (h)

Round 11 - Bye week

Round 12 - Eton Manor (a)

Round 13 - Amersham & Chiltern (h)

Round 14 - Chingford (a)

Round 15 - Brentwood (a)

Round 16 - Sudbury (h)

Round 17 - Shelford (a)

Round 18 - Colchester (h)

Round 19 - Thurrock (a)

Round 20 - Norwich (h)

Round 21 - Southend Saxons (a)

Round 22 - Brentwood (h)

Round 23 - Sudbury (a)

Round 24 - Shelford (h)

Round 25 - Colchester (a)

Round 26 - Thurrock (h)

Round 27 - Norwich (a)

Round 28 - Southend Saxons (h)

London Two North West:

Conference A: Ruislip, Grasshoppers, HAC, Old Priorians, Hemel Hempstead, Fullerians.

Conference B: Enfield Ignatians, Datchworth, Old Streetonians, Hackney, Hampstead, Letchworth.

Week 1-10 against conference

Week 11-16 home OR away opposite conference

Week 17-22 home and away opposite conference

Datchworth

Round 1 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Round 2 - Letchworth (h)

Round 3 - Old Streetonians (a)

Round 4 - Hackney (h)

Round 5 - Hampstead (a)

Round 6 - Letchworth (a)

Round 7 - Old Streetonians (h)

Round 8 - Hackney (a)

Round 9 - Hampstead (h)

Round 10 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Round 11 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Round 12 - HAC (a)

Round 13 - Ruislip (h)

Round 14 - Grasshoppers (a)

Round 15 - Old Priorians (h)

Round 16 - Fullerians (a)

Round 17 - HAC (h)

Round 18 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Round 19 - Grasshoppers (h)

Round 20 - Ruislip (a)

Round 21 - Fullerians (h)

Round 22 - Old Priorians (a)

Letchworth

Round 1 - Hampstead (a)

Round 2 - Datchworth (a)

Round 3 - Hackney (h)

Round 4 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Round 5 - Old Streetonians (h)

Round 6 - Datchworth (h)

Round 7 - Hackney (a)

Round 8 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Round 9 - Old Streetonians (a)

Round 10 - Hampstead (h)

Round 11 - Ruislip (h)

Round 12 - Grasshoppers (a)

Round 13 - Old Priorians (h)

Round 14 - Fullerians (a)

Round 15 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Round 16 - HAC (a)

Round 17 - Grasshoppers (h)

Round 18 - Ruislip (a)

Round 19 - Fullerians (h)

Round 20 - Old Priorians (a)

Round 21 - HAC (h)

Round 22 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

London Three North West:

Conference A: Royston, Hitchin, Stevenage Town, Welwyn, St Albans, Cheshunt.

Conference B: Finchley, Finsbury Park, Tabard, OMT, Hendon, Kilburn Cosmos.

Week 1-10 against conference

Week 11-16 home OR away opposite conference

Week 17-22 home and away opposite conference

Hitchin

Round 1 - Royston (a)

Round 2 - Welwyn (a)

Round 3 - Cheshunt (h)

Round 4 - St Albans (a)

Round 5 - Stevenage Town (h)

Round 6 - Welwyn (h)

Round 7 - Cheshunt (a)

Round 8 - St Albans (h)

Round 9 - Stevenage Town (a)

Round 10 - Royston (h)

Round 11 - Finchley (a)

Round 12 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Round 13 - OMT (a)

Round 14 - Finsbury Park (h)

Round 15 - Hendon (a)

Round 16 - Tabard (h)

Round 17 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Round 18 - Finchley (h)

Round 19 - Finsbury Park (a)

Round 20 - OMT (h)

Round 21 - Tabard (a)

Round 22 - Hendon (h)

Royston

Round 1 - Hitchin (h)

Round 2 - St Albans (a)

Round 3 - Welwyn (h)

Round 4 - Stevenage Town (a)

Round 5 - Cheshunt (h)

Round 6 - St Albans (h)

Round 7 - Welwyn (a)

Round 8 - Stevenage Town (h)

Round 9 - Cheshunt (a)

Round 10 - Hitchin (a)

Round 11 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Round 12 - OMT (h)

Round 13 - Finsbury Park (a)

Round 14 - Hendon (h)

Round 15 - Tabard (a)

Round 16 - Finchley (h)

Round 17 - OMT (a)

Round 18 -Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Round 19 - Hendon (a)

Round 20 - Finsbury Park (h)

Round 21 - Finchley (a)

Round 22 - Tabard (h)

St Albans

Round 1 - Cheshunt (h)

Round 2 - Royston (h)

Round 3 - Stevenage Town (a)

Round 4 - Hitchin (h)

Round 5 - Welwyn (a)

Round 6 - Royston (a)

Round 7 - Stevenage Town (h)

Round 8 - Hitchin (a)

Round 9 - Welwyn (h)

Round 10 - Cheshunt (a)

Round 11 - Finsbury Park (a)

Round 12 - Hendon (h)

Round 13 - Tabard (a)

Round 14 - Finchley (h)

Round 15 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Round 16 - OMT (h)

Round 17 - Hendon (a)

Round 18 - Finsbury Park (h)

Round 19 - Finchley (a)

Round 20 - Tabard (h)

Round 21 - OMT (a)

Round 22 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Stevenage Town

Round 1 - Welwyn (h)

Round 2 - Cheshunt (a)

Round 3 - St Albans (h)

Round 4 - Royston (h)

Round 5 - Hitchin (a)

Round 6 - Cheshunt (h)

Round 7 - St Albans (a)

Round 8 - Royston (a)

Round 9 - Hitchin (h)

Round 10 - Welwyn (a)

Round 11 - OMT (a)

Round 12 - Finsbury Park (h)

Round 13 - Hendon (a)

Round 14 - Tabard (h)

Round 15 - Finchley (a)

Round 16 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Round 17 - Finsbury Park (a)

Round 18 - OMT (h)

Round 19 - Tabard (a)

Round 20 - Hendon (h)

Round 21 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Round 22 - Finchley (h)

Welwyn

Round 1 - Stevenage Town (a)

Round 2 - Hitchin (h)

Round 3 - Royston (a)

Round 4 - Cheshunt (a)

Round 5 - St Albans (h)

Round 6 - Hitchin (a)

Round 7 - Royston (h)

Round 8 - Cheshunt (h)

Round 9 - St Albans (a)

Round 10 - Stevenage Town (h)

Round 11 - Tabard (a)

Round 12 - Finchley (h)

Round 13 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Round 14 - OMT (h)

Round 15 - Finsbury Park (a)

Round 16 - Hendon (h)

Round 17 - Finchley (a)

Round 18 - Tabard (h)

Round 19 - OMT (a)

Round 20 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Round 21 - Hendon (a)

Round 22 - Finsbury Park (h)

Herts Middlesex One:

Conference A: Verulamians, Harrow, Barnet Elizabethans, Saracens Amateurs, Ealing Trailfinders 1871.

Conference B: Wasps FC, Actonians, Thamesians, Bank of England, London Scottish Lions.

Week 1-10 against conference

Week 11-15 home OR away opposite conference

Week 16-20 home and away opposite conference

Verulamians

Round 1 - Harrow (h)

Round 2 - Saracens Amateurs (a)

Round 3 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (h)

Round 4 - Barnet Elizabethans (a)

Round 5 - Bye week

Round 6 - Harrow (a)

Round 7 - Saracens Amateurs (h)

Round 8 - Ealing Trailfinders (a)

Round 9 - Barnet Elizabethans (h)

Round 10 - Bye week

Round 11 - Actonians (a)

Round 12 - Wasps FC (h)

Round 13 - Thamesians (a)

Round 14 - London Scottish Lions (h)

Round 15 - Bank of England (a)

Round 16 - Actonians (h)

Round 17 - Wasps FC (a)

Round 18 - Thamesians (h)

Round 19 - London Scottish Lions (a)

Round 20 - Bank of England (h)