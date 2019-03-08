Narrow success over Bath keeps OA Saints on top of the Championship

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 October 2019

Archant

OA Saints maintained their unbeaten start to the Women's Championship South season after a low-scoring yet enthralling 10-5 win over Bath at home.

The Woollams outfit came into the game off the back of their best performance of the season against Henley, looking to continue their breath taking start in their newly promoted league.

With the wind at their backs, Bath enjoyed more of the possession and territory, with sustained periods of play deep in the Saints half.

But the defensive effort was resolute as the hosts worked tirelessly to repel the seemingly never-ending waves of attack.

The fact they got to half-time with the score at 0-0 was a massive psychological advantage and they took to the field after the interval with renewed energy and tactical guile.

Using the dominance asserted at the set-piece in the first half, it allowed Caz Collie the platform to use her boot and gain territory for the Saints.

This territory led to opportunities for the Saints to break the deadlock and after Bath conceded a penalty at the breakdown, Collie stepped up to kick the first points of the day.

But Bath rallied and after a kick chase, the ball was shipped out wide for a try.

Crucially the conversion was missed and the Saints' response was immediate and effective.

They won a turnover in midfield and took advantage of the disorganised defence. After building the phases in Bath's 22, Collie crashed over out wide to regain the lead for the home side.

Not satisfied with the try, she slotted a brilliant conversion to extend the lead to 10-5.

The remaining 20 minutes were nail-biting but with both sides committing unforced errors, progress was often halted.

And as it was in the first half the Saints defence was fantastic, eventually holding out to claim the win.

They will look to maintain their position on top of the table when they travel to Hove.

