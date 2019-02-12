Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More pain and anguish for Verulamians as brave 13 fall to defeat at the hands of Old Merchant Taylors

PUBLISHED: 15:37 05 March 2019

Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

The old adage of ‘it never rains but it pours’ would have had Verulamians supporters nodding sagely as they suffered a 66-12 loss away to Old Merchant Taylors’.

Vees may be struggling in the league but the battling side had taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes of the game thanks to a forward effort that saw Joe Baker go over for the score and Jim McCormack add the extras.

But with their tails up Vees were brought crashing down to earth when they were reduced to 14 men when one of their players went off with dislocated fingers.

The 14 battled gainfully on with some heroic, last-ditch tackling by Louis Grimer, Tim Fretter and Darren Westhead, but they headed into the break trailing 33-7.

And things went from bad to worse with a red card for dissent reducing them to 13.

They did score a second try, Baker again, but despite a monumental display of grit there was to be no miracle.

They host Cheshunt on Saturday.

Most Read

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Grasmere Road, St Albans.

Most Read

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

Jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Grasmere Road, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

County council ‘confident’ all children can have a local school place in St Albans

Hertfordshire County Council cabinet member for libraries councillor Terry Douris at the official reopening of Hitchin Library. Picture: DANNY LOO

Promotion-chasing Old Streetonians have too much for makeshift Tabard

Tabard's Jack Reilly looks to evade the Old Streetonians' defence.

St Albans Pancake Race 2019 another flippin’ success

Competitors in the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

More pain and anguish for Verulamians as brave 13 fall to defeat at the hands of Old Merchant Taylors

Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists