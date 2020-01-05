Advanced search

Positive vibes and improvement off and on the pitch keeping the enjoyment high at OA Saints

PUBLISHED: 10:45 09 January 2020

OA Saints won the Women's Intermediate Cup in a hugely successful 2019. Picture: EMMA COOKE

OA Saints won the Women's Intermediate Cup in a hugely successful 2019. Picture: EMMA COOKE

Archant

Whatever happens in 2020 it is going to have to go some to top 2019 for OA Saints - although head coach Sarah McKenna says enjoyment is top of her new year resolutions.

Steph Plunkett and Mica Gooding show off the Saints 30 logo on the sleeve of their kit.Steph Plunkett and Mica Gooding show off the Saints 30 logo on the sleeve of their kit.

Saints won promotion to the second tier of women's rugby in this country and secured the national cup along the way.

The first half of the Women's Championship South season has been equally as impressive with just three defeats in the 11 games played.

And the Saracens and England star wants more of the same.

"It's been a huge learning curve," she said. "We started 2019 in the league below but had some fantastic moments and there have been some valuable lessons along the way.

"There are unbelievably positive things going on both on and off the field but we'll continue to learn and we'll continue to put in performances that we're proud of.

"Most of all though we'll continue to enjoy it.

"We're playing a great brand of rugby, our crowds are bigger than ever and so it's a great place to be at the minute."

Part of the appeal of the Woollams-based rugby club is the team spirit that is only too noticeable.

That, says McKenna, is purely down to the players themselves.

She said: "What we did last year was a fantastic advert for us but that's why we were able to recruit so well.

"We have a fantastic bunch of girls and people can't wait to get on board and be part of it.

"That's a credit to what the girls are doing and the positivity that brings."

Saints restart the league campaign with a trip to Supermarine on Sunday, January 12.

They aren't back at Woollams until Sunday, January 26 when Thurrock, currently one place higher than OAs, are the visitors.

