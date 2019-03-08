McKenna pleased to see England win in such style

Sarah McKenna of England breaks away during the Women's Six Nations match against Scotland (pic RFU Collection via Getty Images) 2019 The RFU

Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna was pleased to see England Women produce a stylish performance in their 80-0 thumping of Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Saracens colleague Poppy Cleall scored one of the 12 tries on a rain-drenched pitch in front of a record 13,278 crowd as England secured a Six Nations Grand Slam.

And McKenna, who played alongside fellow Sarries Zoe Harrison, Hannah Botterman, Vicky Fleetwood and Marlie Packer, said: “It was a combination of a lot of the hard work we put in the previous games.

“With the weather conditions we wanted to build on what we’ve worked on and I don’t think that affected our ambition, we really wanted to put on a show for the fans.”

McKenna returns to club duties this weekend with the defending Tyrells Premier 15 champions already guaranteed a top-four play-off spot visiting third-placed Loughborough Lightening, followed by a home encounter the following week against Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

And McKenna believes Sarries, who are currently on top ahead of Harleqiuins Ladies, have the strength to go on and retain the title.

“We are coming up to the business end of the season,” she added. “We are going to go back and really bring what we’ve been doing in the Six Nations to our Premier 15 campaign.

“We really had a good second half of the season where we only had one loss against Harlequins back in November. Since then everyone in the club have tasted lots of success.

“Our development team are also doing well. It’s all a big momentum thing and we’re building and building. People coming off six nations having five wins under their belts and that’s part of it as well.”