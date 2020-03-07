Max Malins heading to Bristol on loan despite signing long-term Saracens deal

Max Malins during his man of the match performance for Saracens against Munster in December.

Former Old Albanian Max Malins is one of two players to commit their futures to Saracens for another three years.

Max Malins during his loan spell with Old Albanian in January 2017.

The talented back, along with newly-capped England man Ben Earl, will stay at the troubled club until 2023 after signing new deals.

The pair will not take the drop into the Championship with their parent club, who train at OAs Woollams home, however, as they will continue their Premiership careers with Bristol Bears after agreeing a one-year loan deal.

Malins, a former pupil at Felsted School and who began his rugby journey with Saffron Walden Rugby Club, joined the Saracens junior academy in 2013 and tasted success with England at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2016.

He made his first-team debut a year later and has since gone on to make three European appearances, the latest a man of the match effort against Munster in December.

The 23-year-old said: "I'm very pleased to be staying at Saracens for the long-term.

"They've developed me as a player and I wanted to put my trust in them to take me to my maximum potential and make me an even better player.

"I came through the age groups with a lot of people who are here now. You grow these friendships which mean a lot to you and it would be very hard to chuck that away.

"I'm hoping to make a lot more memories in the future."

His director of rugby Mark McCall said: "We are thrilled that Max sees his long term future at our club.

"He is another bright young talent who has come through our academy and is a player with great potential whose best days lie ahead."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam meanwhile is looking forward to having the talented pair in his squad for next season.

He said: "We had a unique opportunity to bring in two rising English stars and we believe both Ben and Max will add further quality and depth to a really exciting squad that we are building at the Bears.

"Max is a 23 year-old with a bright future ahead in the game. He's a versatile player who, along with Ben, caused a lot of havoc in our away loss to Saracens in December.

"I believe Ben and Max will benefit significantly from the experience of being part of our team and culture as we strive to grow and compete on both fronts next season."