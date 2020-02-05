Advanced search

Old and young continue to savour the joy of grassroots rugby at St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:51 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 05 February 2020

St Albans Rugby Club's third team in action.

St Albans Rugby Club's third team in action.

Archant

St Albans Rugby Club's third team continue to have great fun selling the joy of grassroots rugby - and they are managing to keep the good performances going to.

Their latest match was a 38-14 success away to Mill Hill seconds and came despite travelling with reduced numbers.

The usual mix and match found at this level followed though as did the usual committed tackling, friendly banter and genial hospitality.

Andrew Still bagged himself two tries, as well as four out of five kicks, while Toby Sweeney, Barry Wainwright, Paul Randall and Dougie Trail also crossed the whitewash.

And it wasn't just the senior section who enjoyed themselves as Saints' U13 squad took on their Verulamians counterparts in a very entertaining game.

A spokesman for the side said: "There are many ways of defining a win. In terms of the squad development and playing spirit, then it definitely was.

"We lost but not by much. The forwards carried like pros and there is always plenty to learn but it was really enjoyable."

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Old and young continue to savour the joy of grassroots rugby at St Albans

St Albans Rugby Club's third team in action.

January was warm and wet with less sun than average

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

Winning the most important thing says Danny May as the Colney Heath train gets back on track against Harpenden

Danny May in action for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Plenty of positives for Harpenden Town’s Micky Nathan despite loss to Colney Heath

Mickey Nathan was proud of his Harpenden Town side in spite of the loss to Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Have your say on St Albans district council response times

St Albans district council is conducting a survey on how satisfied residents are with response times. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Drive 24