Old and young continue to savour the joy of grassroots rugby at St Albans

St Albans Rugby Club's third team in action. Archant

St Albans Rugby Club's third team continue to have great fun selling the joy of grassroots rugby - and they are managing to keep the good performances going to.

Their latest match was a 38-14 success away to Mill Hill seconds and came despite travelling with reduced numbers.

The usual mix and match found at this level followed though as did the usual committed tackling, friendly banter and genial hospitality.

Andrew Still bagged himself two tries, as well as four out of five kicks, while Toby Sweeney, Barry Wainwright, Paul Randall and Dougie Trail also crossed the whitewash.

And it wasn't just the senior section who enjoyed themselves as Saints' U13 squad took on their Verulamians counterparts in a very entertaining game.

A spokesman for the side said: "There are many ways of defining a win. In terms of the squad development and playing spirit, then it definitely was.

"We lost but not by much. The forwards carried like pros and there is always plenty to learn but it was really enjoyable."