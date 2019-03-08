Late win over Blackheath keeps OA Saints unbeaten
PUBLISHED: 14:52 18 September 2019
Archant
OA Saints ground out a late 13-12 win at home to Blackheath to preserve their unbeaten start to the Women's Championship South season.
Trailing by two points with just minutes to go they were awarded a penalty for a Blackheath player going off her feet at a ruck.
And Caz Collie proved to be the coolest person in Woollams as she calmly slotted the kick.
Albanian had grabbed the first try in a cagey opening, Steph Plunkett touching down in the corner, but they trailed 7-5 by half-time.
Chloe Allcorn crashed over from short range in the second half but a Blackheath try nine minutes from time had seen the visitors snatch the advantage back until Collie's late interjection.
Head coach Sarah McKenna said: "This game will put us in good stead for the rest of the season.
"We were in a challenging place and I'm glad we've had this lesson early in the season."