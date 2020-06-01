Former Old Albanian loanee Joel Kpoku signs new Saracens deal

Joel Kpoku (standing, scrum cap) has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens have tied one of the newest and youngest stars to the club for another two seasons.

Joel Kpoku, who also played on loan at Old Albanian, has signed until 2022.

The 20-year-old has been with the club since 2015 and has shown great promise since scoring on his senior debut against Leicester Tigers in October 2018.

He said: “I’m over the moon to re-sign at such a great club. The group of players that are at this club are really special.

“Coming through the academy with a few of the boys, we’ve come a long way and it was non-negotiable for me to want stay around and push on.

“Next year will be a good challenge. It’s about staying together and hopefully we’ll do a good job.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Joel is a young player who has made steady progress over the last few years having excelled in our academy.

“He is dedicated to doing what is necessary to improve his game and we are excited to watch him continue his development.”