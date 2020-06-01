Advanced search

Former Old Albanian loanee Joel Kpoku signs new Saracens deal

PUBLISHED: 16:22 02 June 2020

Joel Kpoku (standing, scrum cap) has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Joel Kpoku (standing, scrum cap) has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens have tied one of the newest and youngest stars to the club for another two seasons.

Joel Kpoku, who also played on loan at Old Albanian, has signed until 2022.

The 20-year-old has been with the club since 2015 and has shown great promise since scoring on his senior debut against Leicester Tigers in October 2018.

He said: “I’m over the moon to re-sign at such a great club. The group of players that are at this club are really special.

“Coming through the academy with a few of the boys, we’ve come a long way and it was non-negotiable for me to want stay around and push on.

“Next year will be a good challenge. It’s about staying together and hopefully we’ll do a good job.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Joel is a young player who has made steady progress over the last few years having excelled in our academy.

“He is dedicated to doing what is necessary to improve his game and we are excited to watch him continue his development.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Parking enforcement set to resume across St Albans district as lockdown eases

Parking enforcement is set to resume across the St Albans district as lockdown eases

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Parking enforcement set to resume across St Albans district as lockdown eases

Parking enforcement is set to resume across the St Albans district as lockdown eases

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Former Old Albanian loanee Joel Kpoku signs new Saracens deal

Joel Kpoku (standing, scrum cap) has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

St Albans school plants trees to offset carbon footprint

Alban City School in St Albans has taken steps to reduce energy use and take action on climate change. Picture: Alban City School

Parking enforcement set to resume across St Albans district as lockdown eases

Parking enforcement is set to resume across the St Albans district as lockdown eases

St Albans mums create COVID-19 shutdown celebration song

Liz Binks and her daughter Amelie from St Albans. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24