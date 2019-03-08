England squad 'proven across the board' as Jackson Wray predicts good tournament

Saracens' Jackson Wray (right) predicts a good World Cup for team-mate Maro Itoje (left) and England. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

England are in good shape ahead of the Rugby World Cup says Saracens' Jackson Wray.

The flanker, who many people believe should have been in the mix ahead of the squad selection, says he takes little stock from results in the warm-up fixtures but has seen and heard enough to suggest England are right where they need to be.

"It's hard to take anything from the warm-up games," said the 28-year-old. "Teams are in different positions in terms of their programme for the World Cup.

"The first Wales game was a good performance and it will be interesting to see how they get on as it gets closer.

"The squad is looking good but World Cups are always difficult in terms of how they're run, how the games are set out and the squad being a set amount.

"They are a challenge but the squad they have are proven across the board and I think they'll do very well.

"They just need to utilise that entire 31 to get them to the later stages but from what I hear it's going well."