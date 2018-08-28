Inner Warrior camps at Tabard Rugby Club to provide ladies with new way to stay ‘mentally and physically healthy’

Tabard Ladies show their togetherness. Archant

Tabard Rugby Club are offering ladies an alternative to any New Year fitness resolutions with the running of two Inner Warrior camps.

The first takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday night at the club’s Cobden Hill base while the second, which is open to U13 girls, is on Sunday, January 27, at 11.30am.

Inner Warrior camps are promoted by the RFU who will have coaches on hand to help participants step out of their comfort zone and tackle a fun introduction to the sport.

All you’ll need to take part are trainers and your usual workout gear plus a “have a go” attitude.

Former England international Vicky Macqueen said: “The work you do together on the pitch bonds you off it. It’s given me so many lifelong friends.

“Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling. It really is a great sport for anyone as well as a fantastic, fun way to stay both mentally and physically healthy.”