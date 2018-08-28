Advanced search

Heartbreak for Old Albanian as Christmas cracker is snatched from their grasp at Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 15:02 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 23 December 2018

Lloyd Anderson scored twice for Old Albanian at Bury St Edmunds but it wasn't enough. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A last-gasp penalty from Cam Ritchie ensured Bury St Edmunds edged a Christmas cracker of a game and send Old Albanian home with a heart-breaking 24-22 defeat.

It was a game that saw the visitors gain a 15-7 half-time lead and even though Bury came back at them to lead 21-15, the points appeared to be heading back to St Albans when Lloyd Anderson was the delighted recipient of an overhead pass from Chris West and Dan Watt slotted the conversion.

But Bury, the former home of OA head coach Gavin Hogg, were to have the last laugh as Ritchie, deputising for regular kicker Franco Cataugno who was off the field, was calmness personified as he sent his kick, awarded for Albanian going off their feet at a ruck, over the bar from 40 metres.

The game had begun with Fin Sharpe giving the hosts the lead before a Watt penalty and Anderson try were followed by an Alex Ricci score that Watt added to.

