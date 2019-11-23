Jack Singleton off and running as he sets Saracens on their way to big Ospreys win

Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Harpenden's Jack Singleton got his first try since re-joining Saracens as the Heineken Cup holders got their defence back on track after the horror show in France against Racing.

Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA Saracens' Jack Singleton scores their first try during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

In total they ran in six tries in the 44-3 thumping of Ospreys at Allianz Park, the 22-year-old getting the first of them while three came from the backs who had enjoyed a social night out in St Albans at the start of the week.

Rotimi Segun got two and Alex Lewington the other while the remaining scores were courtesy of Richard Barrington and a penalty try.

Saracens' Nick Isiekwe wins a lineout during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA Saracens' Nick Isiekwe wins a lineout during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Manu Vunipola kicked three conversions and one penalty while Elliott Daly, making his debut after a summer switch from Wasps, also kicked three points.

Director rugby Mark McCall said: ""We are still ambitious to do well in the competition. If we get through to the quarter-finals we've got a good chance because in my experience this team in pretty good in knockout rugby."