Jack Singleton leads Harpenden quartet as Eddie Jones announces England squad for Rugby World Cup

England's Jack Singleton during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Jack Singleton will be going to the Rugby World Cup after England head coach Eddie Jones announced his 31-man squad.

England head coach Eddie Jones (centre right) in the stands during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England head coach Eddie Jones (centre right) in the stands during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

The Harpenden native had been part of the training squad and won his first senior cap on Sunday as England started their build-up to the tournament in Japan with a 31-19 win over Wales at Twickenham.

England's Jack Singleton during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's Jack Singleton during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

And Singleton, who went to Harpenden St George's School and who has just returned to the Saracens fold after a three years at Worcester Warriors, has been given the nod to add to that in the Far East.

England's George Ford in action during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's George Ford in action during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Three other former Georgians are included as Maro Itoje and George Ford join skipper Owen Farrell on board the plane.

England’s Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales’ Ross Moriarty during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England’s Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales’ Ross Moriarty during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

England men's head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed his official 31-man squad to participate in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan beginning next month.

England’s George Kruis wins the ball from a line out during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England’s George Kruis wins the ball from a line out during the International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Ruaridh McConnochie is the only uncapped player in the squad while Lewis Ludlam and Willi Heinz, who like Singleton also picked up their first caps in the win against Wales, are also named.

England's Elliott Daly (left), Owen Farrell and Henry Slade during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA England's Elliott Daly (left), Owen Farrell and Henry Slade during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Saracens are also represented by Jamie George, Elliott Daly, George Kruis and both Billy and Mako Vunipola.

England's Maro Itoje during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's Maro Itoje during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Jones said: "We have taken the decision to go early because of what we learned from previous campaigns. We want the squad to know early and now we can get on and be the best prepared England side there has ever been, ready to win the World Cup.

England's George Kruis (left) and Mako Vunipola during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's George Kruis (left) and Mako Vunipola during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

"A lot of good players have missed out.

England's Mako Vunipola during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's Mako Vunipola during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

"We feel for them, I feel for them personally, but as we know the World Cup is an incredible tournament where opportunities can present themselves and all those players who have missed out have been told they have to be ready."

A video released for the announcement paid tribute to each player's journey from community club and school to the World Cup.

"The base of our game has always been the grassroots clubs," said Jones. "Your first club and your first coach is such an important experience for you.

"It dictates how you approach the game and the spirit and the values you play with.

"To all the people that have helped the players get here, we have the greatest amount of thanks for all of you."

England have three more warm-up matches before flying out.

They head to Wales on Saturday for the return match before hosting Ireland at Twickenham on August 24.

Their final match is at St James' Park in Newcastle when they play Italy on Friday, September 6.

Jones said: "Every game is an opportunity to improve our game fitness, our team cohesion, and our tactical adaptability.

"Each game for us will have a specific purpose."

England will begin the World Cup against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22 before further group games against USA, Argentina and France.

England's official Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 86 caps) **

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 11 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 37 caps) *

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 27 caps)

George Kruis (Saracens, 32 caps) *

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 59 caps) *

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 72 caps) **

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 58 caps) *

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 22 caps)

Jack Singleton (Saracens, 1 cap)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 42 caps) *

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 53 caps) *

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons / Sale Sharks, 13 caps)

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 31 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 70 caps) *

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 56 caps) *

Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 41 caps) *

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 45 caps) *

Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) *

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps) *

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps) *

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 34 caps) *

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 86 caps) **

* number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played