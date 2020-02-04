Advanced search

Harpenden send Saxons packing as memory of Southend trip is well and truly wiped

PUBLISHED: 06:19 06 February 2020

Ed Preston set Harpenden on their way to victory over Southend Saxons. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ed Preston set Harpenden on their way to victory over Southend Saxons. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden destroyed memories of their heaviest defeat of the season with a six-try thumping of Southend Saxons and a 36-13 victory.

They had gone down 53-22 in Essex back in October but this win was the Harps at their rampant best and lifts them up into fourth, just seven points behind second-placed Colchester.

However, for the first 20 minutes or so the final result seemed highly unlikely as Southend dominated both territory and possession.

The momentum swung on 14 minutes in what was the home side's first meaningful attack, flanker Ed Preston rounding off a sweeping move to touch down in the right corner.

The score was very much against of the run of play as Southend continued to enjoy plenty of possession and they were rewarded for their efforts 10 minutes later with first Ben Lloyd kicking a penalty and then winger Tom Day going over for an 8-5 lead.

From there though Harpenden slowly wrestled control from the visitors and were rewarded with a try from Will Hague-Blundy before Michael Goode scored their third try, converted by their recently arrived South African stand-off Declan Raubenheimer.

That put them 17-8 in front at the start of the second half and they were back on the front foot immediately, Hague-Blundy getting his second and his team's bonus-point score after just five minutes.

Southend did keep battling and got their final points on 55 minutes with a try from Mitch Bennett on 55 minutes.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors and with Goode again leading by example, and 18-year-old Raubenheimer showing an impressive array of skills, Harpenden continued to boss matters and it was no surprise when Goode went over for a second try.

That was converted by Raubenheimer and he did so again as the home side wrapped things up with a Jimmy Speirs score.

Harps skipper Oli Lacey said: "I am very happy, this is an unbelievable result. We didn't get off to a good start as they put us under a pressure in the opening 20 minutes but we showed a lot of maturity to change the way we played and we were rewarded with a great result."

Harps are next in action at Ruislip on February 15.

Most Read

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Most Read

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Nathan given Harpenden Town reins until the end of the season

Harpenden Town V Colney Heath - Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen (right) and coach Mickey Nathan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden send Saxons packing as memory of Southend trip is well and truly wiped

Ed Preston set Harpenden on their way to victory over Southend Saxons. Picture: DANNY LOO

It’s OK To Say: Children’s Mental Health Week returns to St Albans for a second year of action

Stacey Turner and library manager Sally King highlight the Reading Well for Children list at St Albans Library.

Knife and gang crime on the rise? How police are tackling recent incidents

Ch Insp Lynda Coates. Picture: Herts police.

Lulu announces On Fire show at Harpenden Public Halls

Lulu will appear live at Harpenden Public Halls in March.
Drive 24