Advanced search

Much more like it for Harpenden as this time they claim a win by two points

PUBLISHED: 06:13 21 January 2020

Matt Deane got one of the two Harpenden tries against Shelford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Matt Deane got one of the two Harpenden tries against Shelford. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden refound their winning groove with a 17-15 success away to Shelford.

Seven days earlier they should have beaten Sudbury before giving away a try at the very end to lose by two points.

History looking liked it would repeat itself but a Shelford penalty in the final minutes bounced back off the posts and they held on to win by two points.

The victory, a double success over the Cambridgeshire club, keeps Harps seventh in London One North.

The first 15 minutes proved difficult for the visitors to The Davey Field with the referee awarding a series of penalties against them allowing Shelford to exert a lot of pressure.

The hosts had two shots at goal during this period with only the second finding its mark for a 3-0 lead.

But on one of their first visits to the opposition half, Harps were awarded a penalty themselves that they opted to put into touch.

From there a driving maul from the line-out took them across the whitewash and open-side flanker Matt Jillians touched down.

Unfortunately right-wing Matt Deane, deputising for regular kicker Tom Sweeney, was unable to add the two points.

Shortly afterwards Harps were reduced to 14 men when Ben Campion was yellow carded for an offence at the breakdown. It was not a particularly serious incident but came after the penalty count against the visitors got too high for the match official.

And Shelford duly took advantage, running in a try to the left of the posts but failed to convert.

Having been restored to 15 men, centre Bobby Tane made a great break only to be hauled down just short of the line.

However, the ball was recycled and quickly moved along the backline for Deane to go over in the corner. He converted his own try to give Harps an 12-8 lead.

The contest continued to ebb and flow until Shelford had one of their props yellow carded and this time it was Harpenden's turn to take advantage.

It was a familiar looking score too, a penalty kicked to the corner that was then mauled over the line, Tom Rolfe claiming the try this time.

Shelford score a converted try of their own through Owen Miller but thanks to the wayward final kick, the final whistle was greeted with relief by Harpenden.

They travel to Amersham & Chiltern on Saturday.

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

National award for St Albans osteopath

Institute of Osteopathy Associate of the Year award: (left to right) Stephen Barabas from sponsors K-Laser, winner Adam Seakey and Institute President Susan Farwell.

Much more like it for Harpenden as this time they claim a win by two points

Matt Deane got one of the two Harpenden tries against Shelford. Picture: DANNY LOO

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Urgent hunt for new Wheathampstead lollipop person

Cllr Annie Brewster and MP Bim Afolami with pupils from St Helen's C of E Primary School in Wheathampstead, who are in need of a crossing patrol. Picture: St Helen's C of E Primary School

Allowances set to increase for councillors in St Albans

St Albans councillor allowances are set to increase over the next three years. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists