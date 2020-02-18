Bonus point win puts Harpenden in the mix for promotion

A muddy Harpenden kept their shock promotion charge on track with victory at Ruislip. Archant

Harpenden overcame the blistering winds to notch up a 29-19 try-bonus point win away to bottom club Ruislip.

Jimmy Speirs scored two tries for Harpenden against Ruislip. Picture: KARYN HADDON Jimmy Speirs scored two tries for Harpenden against Ruislip. Picture: KARYN HADDON

This was their 13th victory of the campaign and their sixth in the last seven outings.

It is a sequence that has lifted them to fourth place in London One North, just four points behind second-placed Old Haberdashers

Rod Macauley's side were the first to score after a strong scrum, the ball reaching outside-centre Jimmy Speirs who broke through for a try.

Declan Raubenheimer added the conversion.

The lead did not last long as Ruislip found an overlap on the right to score a converted try.

The home side built up some momentum with another converted try following a period of pressure where their stocky forwards exploited the treacherous conditions to pick and drive.

However, Harps also put together a pick and drive sequence which Speirs again finished off. After a missed conversion the score remained 14-12 at the break.

Shortly after the restart, flanker Bobby Tane made good ground before releasing inside centre Matt Deane to race away on the right and touch down, but again the conversion attempt was wide of the posts.

Harps stretched their slender lead thanks to Deane who they found on the left and he finish the move off, which Raubenheimer converted.

Ruislip came back again with a phase of constant pressure which led to their third try resulting in them being one score off Harpenden.

Harps didn't let that affect them and following a kick ahead down the left wing, Raubenheimer reached the ball first to touch down and seal the match.

Skipper Ollie Lacey said: "It was a difficult game with conditions that made it tough to play our usual expansive style.

"We are pleased to have fought through it to get the win and the five points, and we have to give credit to Ruislip for making a really good game of it."

Harpenden's next game is back at Redbourn Lane when they host second from bottom Woodford on Saturday.

Harpenden: McClean, Baggio, Speirs, Deane, James; Raubenheimer, Gulliford; Mahmood, Sims, Campion, Rolfe, Gue, Preston, Tane, Jillians. Replacements: Lacey, McLoughlin, Sach.