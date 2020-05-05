Harpenden Rugby Club hold a virtual end of season award ceremony

Jimmy Spiers won the players' player of the year award for the first team at Harpenden Rugby Club. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The usual end of season festivities may have been cancelled but that hasn’t stopped Harpenden Rugby Club from announcing their player of the year awards.

The Redbourn Lane-based club used the video conferencing app Zoom to get players together, with over 70 logging on to the event.

It helped them recognise the efforts across all four teams in what was an historic and record breaking season for the club.⁣

⁣It was also an opportunity to thank the volunteers who give up their time so freely to keep the club running.⁣

⁣All the player of the year awards were voted for by the players in their respective teams and the clubman of the year was chosen by all senior members. ⁣

⁣Jimmy Speirs took the⁣ first team’s prize while it was Dan Tominey who was the winner in the seconds.

The third team award was shared between Brian Muscat and Nigel Stanley⁣ while Simon Darby ⁣lifted the crown in the fourths.

⁣Steve Johnson⁣’s efforts earned him the prestigious clubman of the year award.