More bonuses for Harpenden as first team thump Chiltern on good weekend for the club

PUBLISHED: 10:38 29 January 2020

Tom Sweeney added a try to his usual exemplary kicking against Amersham & Chiltern. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tom Sweeney added a try to his usual exemplary kicking against Amersham & Chiltern. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden notched up their second double of the season with a convincing 31-5 bonus-point win at Amersham & Chiltern.

The victory, their 11th of the season during which they have achieved 10 four-try bonus points, keeps them firmly in sixth place in London One North, seven points behind Colchester in second.

They opened the scoring after a series of pick and goes ended with number eight Michael Goode barrelling over, Tom Sweeney added the conversion.

Goode was involved in the second try too, making an initial break inside Harpenden's own half that was continued on by flankers Bobby Tane and Matt Jillians before scrum half Fred Gulliford got the final touch. Sweeney again converted.

The full-back got his third conversion of the day off the back of his own try, a move begun following an attacking five-metre scrum.

A nasty injury to Chiltern's Nat Hockings was a major worry for the hosts. Although he was able to walk from the pitch, later news subsequently found him to have three fractures in his neck and will require a week's stay in hospital.

But after his departure Harps continued to exert their dominance.

They got the try bonus point 10 minutes into the second half when a driving maul from a line-out stormed over the line. New signing, tight-head prop Bash Mahmood, got the score but Sweeney was unable to add the extras on this occasion.

The visitors' final score came from Will Hague-Blundy making a good run down his wing to go over in the corner. Another new signing Declan Raubenheimer took over the kicking duties from the now substituted Sweeney but his effort was wide of the mark.

Chiltern were rewarded with a late unconverted try from Jason Kilby but it was little more than a consolation on a good day for Harpenden.

They will look to continue their form when they host Southend Saxons on Saturday.

It was an excellent weekend for the entire club too as both the second and third teams cemented their positions at the top of their respective leagues.

The seconds beat Tring 28-20 in a hard-fought match and the thirds won 30-7 over UCSOB.

The Ladies joined in the fun too with a 45-3 success over Towcester Roses on Sunday.

