Harpenden go for highs to lows with Chingford loss

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harpenden went from the highs of defeating unbeaten league leaders North Walsham to failing to score in a 12-0 loss at Chingford in just seven days.

The high of that late win against the Norfolk outfit were soon forgotten on a east London pitch that became muddier by the minute.

Defences dominated in the first half although Harps saw a reasonable amount of the ball and their scrum in particular more than held its own.

But they failed to fashion any clear-cut chances and were made to pay midway through the second half with an attack down the Chingford left that sucked their backs in and brought five points for the home side.

And although they continued to fight, there was no way through and the hosts wrapped the game up through their forwards in front of the posts.

Harps captain Ollie Lacey said: "We're disappointed with the performance. It was a tough place to go to and they played well but we have some things to improve on so we will work hard at training before our next game with Old Haberdashers."