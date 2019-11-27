Advanced search

Harpenden go for highs to lows with Chingford loss

PUBLISHED: 17:39 27 November 2019

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harpenden went from the highs of defeating unbeaten league leaders North Walsham to failing to score in a 12-0 loss at Chingford in just seven days.

The high of that late win against the Norfolk outfit were soon forgotten on a east London pitch that became muddier by the minute.

Defences dominated in the first half although Harps saw a reasonable amount of the ball and their scrum in particular more than held its own.

But they failed to fashion any clear-cut chances and were made to pay midway through the second half with an attack down the Chingford left that sucked their backs in and brought five points for the home side.

And although they continued to fight, there was no way through and the hosts wrapped the game up through their forwards in front of the posts.

Harps captain Ollie Lacey said: "We're disappointed with the performance. It was a tough place to go to and they played well but we have some things to improve on so we will work hard at training before our next game with Old Haberdashers."

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Harpenden go for highs to lows with Chingford loss

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Double for Lee Armitt as Colney Heath beat Arlesey Town

Lee Armitt scored twice in Colney Heath's win over Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Hertfordshire County Council votes unanimously to oppose Luton Airport expansion

Herts county council is opposed to the further expansion of Luton Airport.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists