Harpenden 'quietly confident' of making a splash in the higher league

PUBLISHED: 06:11 05 September 2019

Bobby Tane returns to Harpenden after a season in Spain. Picture: KARYN HADDON

They face a step up in leagues and quality but Harpenden are still setting out to make a statement in the new season.

The Redbourn Lane-based rugby club won promotion to London North One last year via a play-off and skipper Oli Lacey wants to keep that momentum going.

"There's a really positive mood about the club," he said. "Although we know the higher league will be a challenge, we're not at all worried.

"Teams that have been promoted from London Two North West in recent years have generally established themselves and we're quietly confident that we can do the same."

Their campaign kicks off at home to Old Priorians on Saturday with a number of new and familiar faces available.

There is the return of Jimmy Speirs and Harry Hutchins from serious knee injuries while Kiwi Bobby Tane is back after a season in Spain.

Matthew Dean comes in from OAs and although George Rolfe has left for Championship outfit Ampthill, Harpenden have recruited powerful openside flanker Matt Jillians.

