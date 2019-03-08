Advanced search

Harpenden go down again in another closely-fought contest

PUBLISHED: 17:03 03 October 2019

Matt Deane scored and then converted a try in Harpenden's defeat at Sudbury. Picture: DANNY LOO

Matt Deane scored and then converted a try in Harpenden's defeat at Sudbury. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden fell to a third successive defeat with a 20-12 defeat at Sudbury - but it was another battle that could have gone either way.

Harpenden initially held the territorial advantage but were unable to capitalise as they made a number of handling errors and struggled to win their line-out ball.

They did a shot at the posts during this period but the kick drifted wide.

Play then ebbed and flowed before and a penalty and unconverted try gave Sudbury an 8-0 half-time lead.

Shortly after the restart Harpenden finally got through the home defence with centre Jimmy Speirs breaking the line before Matt Jillians crossed two quick passes later.

Sudbury extended their lead to 10 before Matt Deane evaded a host of defenders to score under the posts, giving himself the easy conversion.

But with the game in the balance a breakaway third try for the home side gave them the win and left Harpenden with nothing to show for their efforts.

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New reverend welcomed at Colney Heath church

Rev Caroline Keightley is the new vicar at St Mark's Church in Colney Heath. Picture: St Mark's Church

Harpenden go down again in another closely-fought contest

Matt Deane scored and then converted a try in Harpenden's defeat at Sudbury. Picture: DANNY LOO

A1(M) northbound: Police, ambulance and fire services rush to crashes

Police are attending the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

St Albans artist puts Centre 33 in the picture

St Albans artist Liz Holliday is giving all the funds raised from her personalised, stitched local maps to Centre 33, Spicer Street.

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists