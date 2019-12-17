Grassroots rugby wins again as St Albans takes on Verulamians

Grassroots rugby was most definitely the winner as Verulamians and St Albans locked horns at Cotlandswick.

Adam Rees in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOW Adam Rees in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOW

While the first 15s met in a Herts Middlesex Division One match, the clubs' other teams were on an adjacent pitch involved in a thrilling contest.

There were tries galore in an end-to-end game with tackles flying in everywhere and the home side lending players in the true spirit of the game.

It ended 54-29 in the hosts' favour but nobody was truly counting in what was Verulamians' first second-team game of the season.

St Albans' grassroots rugby champion Mick O'Shea said: "Grassroots rugby needs clubs like Vees to gain confidence from fixtures like these, where the outcome isn't as important as getting 30-plus players on the same pitch regularly.

"Everyone came off happy, it was another game with no violence and there were beers after.

"What's not to like? Great stuff."