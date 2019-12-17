Advanced search

Grassroots rugby wins again as St Albans takes on Verulamians

PUBLISHED: 17:55 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 17 December 2019

Ross Morgan in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOW

Ross Morgan in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOW

Grassroots rugby was most definitely the winner as Verulamians and St Albans locked horns at Cotlandswick.

Adam Rees in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOWAdam Rees in action for Verulamians against St Albans. Picture: CHRIS LOW

While the first 15s met in a Herts Middlesex Division One match, the clubs' other teams were on an adjacent pitch involved in a thrilling contest.

There were tries galore in an end-to-end game with tackles flying in everywhere and the home side lending players in the true spirit of the game.

It ended 54-29 in the hosts' favour but nobody was truly counting in what was Verulamians' first second-team game of the season.

St Albans' grassroots rugby champion Mick O'Shea said: "Grassroots rugby needs clubs like Vees to gain confidence from fixtures like these, where the outcome isn't as important as getting 30-plus players on the same pitch regularly.

"Everyone came off happy, it was another game with no violence and there were beers after.

"What's not to like? Great stuff."

