Former Old Albanian Reuben Bird-Tulloch makes switch from Saracens to Northampton Saints

Reuben Bird-Tulloch, seen in action for Old Albanian, has agreed to join Northampton Saints. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A former Old Albanian has put pen to paper with Northampton Saints.

Reuben Bird-Tulloch will join the senior academy at Franklin’s Gardens from next season after switching from rivals Saracens.

The 20-year-old played for OAs last year and the centre feels he has every chance of progressing with the Saints.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Northampton and look forward to developing even further as a player here under a really impressive group of coaches.

“It’s clear that Chris Boyd is looking to bring through young players and I am excited to work both with him and the rest of the squad.”

Saints’ academy manager Simon Sinclair said: “I’ve known him since he was 13 and always tracked his progress. He’s reliable, an excellent footballer and has a great work ethic.

“He’s proven himself at every level he’s featured in so far and we’re confident he has all the qualities to reach the very top.”