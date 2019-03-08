Former Old Albanian Rugby Club star signs on at Northampton Saints for next season

Karl Garside in action for OAs. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A former Old Albanian has signed a deal with Northampton Saints for next season.

Karl Garside began his rugby career at Oaklands College and featured in the RFU’s AASE League against the likes of new Saints team-mate James Grayson.

The 21-year-old tighthead prop made his full debut in October against Bristol Bears in the Premiership Rugby Cup and has four first-team appearances to his name so far, including featuring in the Gallagher Premiership triumph over Wasps in November.

At club level Garside moved from OAs to Ampthill & District in 2017 and has also represented Hertfordshire and England Counties.

He joins Ryan Olowofela and Lewis Bean for the 2019-20 season.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd said: “Ryan, Lewis and Karl are obviously very different players but we believe they are great acquisitions for us and are confident all three will make a significant impact next year.

“Karl caught our eye earlier this season while some of our other tightheads were injured and he took his opportunity superbly.”