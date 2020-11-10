Singleton and Ford out but remaining former St George’s pupils joined by Max Malins for Autumn Nations Cup

England'’s Owen Farrell during the training session at The Lensbury Hotel, London. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Jack Singleton has been ruled out of England’s first Autumn Nations Cup game against Georgia – although the game should feature others from around the district.

The Harpenden forward has gone back to his Gloucester club to begin rehabilitation on his hamstring with another former St George’s pupil, George Ford, already out of contention with injury.

Owen Farrell is included in the 36-strong training squad, however, as is Maro Itoje, the last of the ex-Georgians.

Itoje played for Old Albanian during his development and he has been joined by another who graced the field at Woollams, the uncapped Max Malins getting his reward for a great few months with Bristol Bears.

The game at Twickenham is the first of four games for England in the autumn.

They follow it up with a home match against Ireland before travelling to Llanelli to play Wales.

They then return to HQ to play a final ranking match.