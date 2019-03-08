Harpenden St George's trio 80 minutes from Rugby World Cup glory after England name team

England's coach Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

It's as you were for England after Eddie Jones named an unchanged starting line-up ahead of the Rugby World Cup final with South Africa.

England's Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

And that means that three of the four former Harpenden St George's pupils in the squad, Maro Itoje, George Ford and skipper Owen Farrell will start the game in Yokohama, Japan.

New Zealand's Jack Goodhue is tackled by England's Maro Itoje during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA New Zealand's Jack Goodhue is tackled by England's Maro Itoje during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA

In fact the only change in the 23-man team from the one that comprehensively beat New Zealand in the semi-final is enforced, Saracens' scrum-half Ben Spencer coming in for the injured Willi Heinz.

England's George Ford in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA England's George Ford in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The unchanged line-up was very much expected, such was the impressive manner of England's last outing, but head coach Jones says the squad have to look forward and not back as they prepare to face a "difficult" Springbok side.

England's Owen Farrell in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA England's Owen Farrell in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA

Jones said: "It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it's less about the volume of training this week, it's more about sharpening the sword.

England's Ben Spencer during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA England's Ben Spencer during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

"South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win.

Saracens' Ben Spencer and Owen Farrell during the Champions Cup Final against Leinster at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA Saracens' Ben Spencer and Owen Farrell during the Champions Cup Final against Leinster at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA

"We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared knowing how we want to play.

"We will go and play with no fear.

"They will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament so we need be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them."

England side to face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final:

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 57 caps)

2 Jamie George (Saracens, 44 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 30 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 33 caps)

5 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 80 caps)

6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath, 14 caps)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 50 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 94 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 64 caps)

11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 51 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (c) (Saracens, 78 caps)

13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 39 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath, 41 caps)

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 38 caps)

Replacements

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 67 caps)

18 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 94 caps)

19 George Kruis (Saracens, 40 caps)

20 Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 17 caps)

21 Ben Spencer (Saracens, 3 caps)

22 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps)

23 Jonathan Joseph (Bath, 46 caps)