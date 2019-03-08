D-day for Jack Singleton and others as date for final selection of England's Rugby World Cup squad announced

Harpenden's Jack Singleton has been selected in the England training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup.. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A quartet of rugby players from Harpenden have a little over a week before they discover whether they will be in England's World Cup squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But while Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and George Ford are fully expected to be on the plane to Japan, Jack Singleton, back at Saracens after signing from Worcester Warriors, is one of the 38-man training squad just completing a 12-day camp in Treviso, Italy, that will be nervously awaiting the announcement on Monday, August 12.

That is the point head coach Eddie Jones decides on his final 31 players for the tournament.

Jones said: "Treviso is a hard yards camp with conditions similar to Tokyo. It is about being adaptable and enjoying each other's company off the field.

"Selection is absolutely challenging. We have left some good players doing work at their clubs and they must be ready if called up."

Singleton is currently the third hooker in the squad behind Saracens' team-mate Jamie George and Exeter Chiefs' Luke Cowan-Dickie.