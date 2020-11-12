Advanced search

Former Felsted schoolboy and Old Albanian star Max Malins set for first England cap

PUBLISHED: 11:39 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 12 November 2020

England's Max Malins during the training session at The Lensbury Hotel, London. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/PA

Max Malins is in line for a first England cap after being named on the bench for England’s first Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia at Twickenham.

It continues a great few months for the former Felsted schoolboy, who started as a mini at Saffron Walden Rugby Club before a loan spell at Old Albanian.

His loan move from Saracens to Bristol Bears has already brought a European Challenge Cup winner’s medal, with the starring role in the 32-19 victory over Toulon last month enough to alert England head coach Eddie Jones.

Max Malins in action for Old Albanian against Taunton Titans. Picture: KEVIN LINESMax Malins in action for Old Albanian against Taunton Titans. Picture: KEVIN LINES

He said: “We’ve had a really good week of training. We know there are a lot of expectations on us and we’ve applied ourselves hard and put a lot of pressure on ourselves in the early part of this week.

“Georgia will be a tough opponent so we have a team with some real power in midfield.

Max Malins. Photo: DAVID BUXTONMax Malins. Photo: DAVID BUXTON

“We have a good mix of youth and experience across the squad and they are completely focused on putting in an excellent performance on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to being back at our home at Twickenham, we are humbled by the opportunity and want to give people a reason to smile during such a tough time for the country.”

Max Malins keeps his cool with his last-gasp kick putting Felsted into the Daily Mail Vase semi-final back in 2013.Max Malins keeps his cool with his last-gasp kick putting Felsted into the Daily Mail Vase semi-final back in 2013.

Harpenden St George’s pair Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje both start, with Farrell captaining the side at fly-half, while Welwyn Garden City-born Jamie George is in at hooker, after winning his 50th cap in the last outing for England in Italy.

There is a debut for Wasps’ Jack Willis, who starts at open-side flanker, while Saracens are also represented by Elliot Daly and Billy Vunipola in the starting 15.

Max Malins looks to get his pass away for Old Albanian. Picture: KARYN HADDONMax Malins looks to get his pass away for Old Albanian. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Malins is the only uncapped player on the bench, although Tom Dunn of Bath only has one cap, Dan Robson and Joe Marchant three each and Malins’ Saracens and Bristol team-mate, Ben Earl, four.

Huntingdon’s George Furbank, who was in the training squad of 36, misses out.

England play their second game against Ireland back at Twickenham on November 21, before travelling to Llanelli to play Wales at Parc y Scarlets in their last group game on November 28.

They then return to HQ for the final game of the series, a tournament placing match, on Sunday, December 6.

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime and broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England team to play Georgia:

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 43 caps)

14. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 57 caps)

10. Owen Farrell (c) (Saracens, 83 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 50 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 65 caps)

6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 39 caps)

7. Jack Willis (Wasps, uncapped)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 52 caps)

Substitutes:

16. Tom Dunn, (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 60 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 36 caps)

19. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 24 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 3 caps)

22. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 3 caps)

