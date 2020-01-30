Advanced search

Singleton 'stood down' from England duty as Eddie Jones names squad to face France in the Six Nations

PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 30 January 2020

Jack Singleton has been 'stood down' by England ahead of their opening Six Nations game with France. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Jack Singleton's recall to the England squad lasted little more than 24 hours after head coach Eddie Jones named the 25 who will travel to Paris to take on France in the opening game of the Six Nations.

The hooker had been called up to cover Luke Cowan-Dickie after he had returned home for family reasons.

The Exeter Chiefs man has now returned, however, meaning the 23-year-old Harpenden star has been "stood down".

There is a place in the 25 though for three other former Harpenden St George's pupils as Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and George Ford are all included.

In addition, Joe Launchbury, apprentice Alex Mitchell and Anthony Watson have travelled with the squad although Watson won't be considered for selection due to a calf injury he was carrying prior to joining the camp.

England men's squad (25)

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 45 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 34 caps)

George Kruis (Saracens, 41 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 81 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 68 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 31 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 39 caps)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 79 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

