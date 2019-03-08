England in a 'good place' for World Cup push says skipper Owen after pleasing build up

Owen Farrell has been pleased with Englands warm-up against the likes of Italy. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The warm-up games have taken England to a "good place" with skipper Owen Farrell saying they are ready for whatever Japan and the Rugby World Cup can throw at them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two matches against Wales, one win and the other a narrow defeat, were followed up by victories against Ireland and Italy.

All four contests provided a different challenge too and the former Harpenden St George's pupil says that was ideal for one of the pre-tournament favourites.

"As players you want to play and make sure you get in the best shape possible for the biggest competition we'll be in," said Farrell.

"We were all excited to play in them and they have been good for us.

"Every single game has been different. They've thrown different things at us and we have managed to deal with them and put in decent performances still.

"There is a lot left in us though and that's a good place to be in and we'll make sure we keep working at it."

Among the many things Farrell has taken from the four friendlies is the squad's ability to stay in the fight and battle through when things are going against them.

He said: "That away game in Wales was tough but we stuck in and gave ourselves an opportunity at the end. Unfortunately it didn't happen but we have been very consistent.

"There were a lot of things that Italy could have taken away from us but we didn't let that happen. Our energy was high throughout."

He revealed the team has been having language and cultural lessons in order to take advantage of the long hours away from the training paddock and competitive matches and says everything is in place to aid their assault on the trophy.

He said: "There's a plan to get us as ready as we can for this World Cup and I feel like we're in a good place.

"You never know though. You have to be as prepared as you can with what's in front of you but you also have to make sure you are prepared for anything.

"We'll make sure we're calm enough to do that.

"It's a tough group and we're excited to play against some big teams. You have to make sure you build throughout a World Cup and learn.

"We're looking forward to it and excited about it. We want to make sure we train and play like that.

"It is an honour to be captain but for me it is about the team. This is a brilliant group of lads."