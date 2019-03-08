Advanced search

England 'still building' says Mark Wilson as they aim to peak at just the right time

PUBLISHED: 06:45 19 September 2019

Italy provided a perfect test for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup according to Mark Wilson. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Italy provided a perfect test for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup according to Mark Wilson. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Wilson says England are not come close to their full potential yet despite some impressive performances in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup.

They finished their four-game warm up with a 37-0 win over Italy at St James' Park and although the score was impressive, the performance still had places for improvement according to the hard-working flanker.

"The great thing about the camp is we're still building," said the 29-year-old. "We're getting closer as a team and we're starting to come together.

"Some of the performances we've put together in these warm-up games have been good but the journey for us is just starting.

"We can't think that the warm-up games are it, we're now heading into the business end. It starts now.

"Hopefully we can carry on improving as the World Cup will test us. Some games won't go our way but some will.

"It's how we react to the challenges and playing Italy was a perfect example of how to deal with one of those."

The victory came courtesy of four converted tries, but all of them were scored in the second half after the Azzurri had frustrated and even dominated at times in the first-half on Tyneside.

Wilson said: "It was a challenging game, a really tough game. Italy came and gave us a really good challenge.

"It was a really good test match and it was a perfect test before we go out to the World Cup.

"We learnt a lot but we didn't panic or get frustrated and the way we came out in the second half was quality.

"We're pleased with the way we changed momentum at half-time."

The Newcastle Falcons star, who will spend a year on loan at Sale Sharks after the conclusion of the tournament, says he is a little unsure of what to expect in Japan, a typhoon on their arrival being the least of their worries.

But he is also eager to face the challenges of the climate and culture head on.

He said: "It's going to be a new thing for a lot of us but we have to be ready for the challenge and it is important that we problem solve as a group.

"We went to Treviso to train in the climate and the boys are really excited. Everyone says it is great getting into the squad but our journey is just starting."

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Sarries will raise their own game to meet the challenges of improved rivals says Lotte

Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens during the Tyrrells Premier 15s game against Firwood Waterloo. Picture: DANNY LOO

England ‘still building’ says Mark Wilson as they aim to peak at just the right time

Italy provided a perfect test for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup according to Mark Wilson. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

St Albans woman encourages teens to use eco-friendly period products

St Albans woman Ruby Raut has created a First Period Pack for teenagers in a bid to reduce plastic waste. Picture: WUKA

St Albans runner to compete in 3,000-metre steeplechase

Lizzie Bird from St Albans is competing in the 3,000-metre steeplechase in the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Supplied

Boss expecting better from Colney Heath Ladies in FA Cup rematch with Royston Town

Colney Heath Ladies suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to Royston Town in the Eastern Region WFL Premier Division. Picture: JAMES LATTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists