Advanced search

No place for Harpenden's Jack Singleton in England Six Nations squad

PUBLISHED: 13:26 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 20 January 2020

Jack Singleton has been left out of England's Six Nations squad despite being part of the World Cup group. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Jack Singleton has been left out of England's Six Nations squad despite being part of the World Cup group. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no Six Nations for Jack Singleton after Eddie Jones revealed England's 34-man squad for the tournament.

Jack Singleton training with England prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PAJack Singleton training with England prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

The head coach has picked just 22 from the group who represented England in the World Cup and the Harpenden star is one of those to miss out.

Harpenden St George's old boys Owen Farrell, George Ford and Maro Itoje, as well as Welwyn Garden City-born Jamie George, do have a spot.

Coming in are eight uncapped players, including Singleton's Saracens team-mate Ben Earl, while the RFU were at pains to point out that Josh Hodge, who along with Alex Mitchell will train with the squad as an apprentice, plays his rugby with Newcastle Falcons in the Championship.

The players will assemble at Pennyhill Park on Wednesday and travel to Portugal on Thursday ahead of their first match away to France on February 2.

Jones said: "The Six Nations for us is all about raising the standards in terms of the way we prepare, tactically and physically how we play the game, and the way we come together off the field.

"But our first task is beating France in France and that is the only game we need to worry about.

"We will begin our preparations in Portugal, get a bit of sun, some warm conditions and get ourselves physically and mentally right for the game.

On his selection Jones said: "It is always about winning the next game so we have picked the best squad available. At the same time we wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them."

England squad for Six Nations:

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Tom Dunn (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 45 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 34 caps)

George Kruis (Saracens, 41 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 81 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 68 caps)

Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 31 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 39 caps)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 79 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

Apprentice players

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Four arrests made in relation to recent St Albans assaults

Arrests made after assaults in St Albans Picture: POLICE

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Four arrests made in relation to recent St Albans assaults

Arrests made after assaults in St Albans Picture: POLICE

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Allowances set to increase for councillors in St Albans

St Albans councillor allowances are set to increase over the next three years. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

No place for Harpenden’s Jack Singleton in England Six Nations squad

Jack Singleton has been left out of England's Six Nations squad despite being part of the World Cup group. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Derby delight for Rohdell Gordon as he stars in St Albans City’s win over Maidstone

St Albans City's Rohdell Gordon celebrates during their 1-0 win over Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists