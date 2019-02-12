Ding-dong! Old Albanian get back to winning ways with sweet success over Crusaders

Lloyd Anderson in action for Old Albanian. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

It’s been a while since Old Albanian tasted victory but the 22-12 win over Dings Crusaders in this rearranged match at Woollams was made all the sweeter after they slipped to a one-point loss down in Bristol in October.

Summing up the encounter, OAs had the better of the tight exchanges with scrum and line-out going well and the kicking game throughout was better than the visitors could handle.

Thus Dan Watt’s opening penalty on 13 minutes was no surprise even if it was a desultory first quarter.

But incessant pressure will eventually tell and Tobias Munday ended a clean three-quarter move on the left for a try that was added to by a great kick from Watt.

And Albanian were able to hold all of the Crusaders’ attacks for the rest of the half to head into the break leading 10-0.

The home dominance continued on the resumption and, despite some odd handling decisions, an assault masterminded by Matt Deane was finished smartly by Lloyd Anderson.

Watt converted for 17-0 after five minutes of the half.

Then came the traditional error and an unfortunate interception allowed Harry Tovey possession and opportunity to coast in from 60 metres.

Luke Arscott had no trouble with the conversion and with their mood lifted, the visiting pack laid siege to the OA line.

Tom Anderson did squirrel over only for the score to be disallowed for a previous infringement.

It took a further five minutes for play to return to Dings’ territory and when it did Charles Watson received a scoring pass just into the final quarter.

Much of the rest of the game involved attacks from the Crusaders that were repulsed by stern Albanian defence.

It was, however, breached by the ever buoyant Arscott who was just wide with his drop-kicked conversion attempt.

The result leaves Albanian seventh in National Two South, a comfortable mid-table position with seven games to go.

A trip to another of those mid-table teams, ninth-placed Redruth, awaits on Saturday and Albanian will be hoping to continue the improvement shown in this victory, and the high-scoring draw with Worthing seven days previous.