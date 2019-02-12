Advanced search

Chiswick step on Harpenden’s promotion dream with late scores

PUBLISHED: 14:50 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 17 February 2019

Harpenden V Chiswick - Oli Lacey in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two tries inside the last 10 minutes saw Harpenden’s steely hold on a play-off place broken by their biggest challengers.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Al Whittaker in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Al Whittaker in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Chiswick’s visit to Redbourn Lane looked like extending Harpenden’s advantage to 10 points and all but guaranteeing them a shot at promotion to the next level.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Tom Sweeney in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Tom Sweeney in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

As it is the 19-15 loss means everything is back up in the air with the west London side now just four points behind and with a game in hand.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Tagen Strydom in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Tagen Strydom in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Skipper Oli Lacey said: “We’re bitterly disappointed as we thought we’d done enough to win but we turned off at key moments.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Al Whittaker in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Al Whittaker in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“We must now draw a line under the result and move on to the next game.”

Harpenden V Chiswick - Ed Preston in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Ed Preston in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The match was as tense and hard-fought as expected and even though Harpenden failed to register a try for the first time this season, five penalties from the dependable boot of Tom Sweeney had their noses in front right up until the latter stages.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Nick Childs in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Nick Childs in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He began his kicking masterclass as early as the third minute but the hosts were then dealt hammer blows when they lost giant tight-head prop Sam Staff and powerful lock Al Whittaker to injury, although a heavily patched up Whittaker was able to return to the fray in the second half.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Ed Preston in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Ed Preston in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Fortunately for Harps ill-discipline by Chiswick allowed Sweeney to convert two more penalties on 19 and 32 minutes for a 9-0 lead.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Jack Pennel's progress is stopped by Chiswick. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Jack Pennel's progress is stopped by Chiswick. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Those weren’t the final points of the half though as the visitors continued to serve it up and were eventually rewarded when right wing Adam Churton went over for a try five minutes before the break.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Injuries played a key part in Harpenden's defeat to Chiswick. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Injuries played a key part in Harpenden's defeat to Chiswick. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And Harps’ injury curse continued before they reached the interval when flanker Tom Sanders was forced off.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Harpenden's Michael Goode is hauled down to earth against Chiswick.Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Harpenden's Michael Goode is hauled down to earth against Chiswick.Picture: Karyn Haddon

They still managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over though and two further kicks from Sweeney on 53 and 56 minutes gave the hosts a 10-point an advantage.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Ryan Gue in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Ryan Gue in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It was a lead that looked to be giving them the vital success but with 10 minutes to go Chiswick flanker Ryno Lopez went over for a score under the posts that was converted by Oliver Snooks.

Harpenden V Chiswick . Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick . Picture: Karyn Haddon

And with the scent of victory in their nostrils, the Londoners threw everything at Harps, finally finding a chink in the armour with just two minutes remaining thanks to Snooks.

Harpenden V Chiswick - Ryan Gue in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Chiswick - Ryan Gue in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The conversion by George Bibby was merely an exclamation point.

New £90 million housing contract to benefit St Albans council tenants

St Albans district council has a new housing repairs contract with Morgan Sindall. Picture: St Albans district council

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liam Sole pounces late to give St Albans City a share of the points at Wealdstone

David Diedhiou scored St Albans City's first in the 2-2 draw at Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Old boys grab the derby spoils for Colney Heath at London Colney

London Colney hosted their neighbours from just down the A414, Colney Heath, in a much-anticipated Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division derby at Cotlandswick
