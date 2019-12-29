Charity the winner as annual rugby game brings out the cream of the district's players

The two teams gather after the charity rugby game at Verulamians Rugby Club. Archant

An annual charity rugby game proved its usual annual success with the usual fun on the pitch too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosts Verulamians took on a rest of the world side, with players from across St Albans coming together to raise money for Youth Talk, a counselling service for young people in the district.

In total £410 was raised, making the efforts from the two teams, littered with familiar faces to those with knowledge of the city's grassroots rugby scene, all the more worthwhile.

St Albans Rugby Club's Mick O'Shea said: "What a great day. An extravaganza of champagne rugby with barely three points deciding the winner.

"Cheers to Rob Fenton and Alan Kirk for organising the OAs part of the team while there were massive shifts from the St Albans lads. Thank you all.

"Then beers and tall stories with friends, rugby as it should be."

For more information on the charity go to www.youthtalk.org.uk