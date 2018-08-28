Charity game once again shows the best side of grassroots rugby in Hertfordshire

Players from Old Albanian, St Albans, Berkhamsted and host club Verulamians took part in an annual charity game. Archant

A charity rugby union game brought more smiles to grassroots players in St Albans as well as raising plenty of money.

The match brings together players from Old Albanian, St Albans and host club Verulamians and this year there was a contingent from Berkhamsted too with proceeds raised going to Help for Heroes.

The match saw a youthful Verulamians side take on a much more senior Everybody Else side.

Mick O’Shea, who helped organise the contest, said: “Thank you to everyone who pulled on a pair of boots and played in the charity rugby game at OVs.

“Vees, OAs, Berkhamsted and St Albans were represented admirably and a very entertaining 80 minutes of rugby was had.

“Pacey running saw some great tries scored by the Vees, but they had to contend with real ‘up The jumper’ stuff from the eight front row players who made up the opposition pack.

“Plenty of tries and a well-refereed match meant a good day was had by all.”