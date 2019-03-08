Bright future for Old Albanian after colts storm to title with undefeated season

Old Albanian Rugby Club's U18 Colts have gone through the entire season undefeated. Archant

The future is extremely rosy for Old Albanian Rugby Club if the performances of their U18s this season are anything to go by.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Led by coaches Bob Ireland and Ashley Walsh, the colts finished top of the Herts Middlesex Division One table after an undefeated season.

Along the way there by a number of impressive victories, with the likes of Saracens, Harpenden and Wasps all put to the sword.

Their closest rivals were Hitchin but despite a close game they were still able to secure a 13-10 victory.

Ireland said: “The colts should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved, converting some very narrow margins in previous years to distinct winning ones this year.

“The Academy set up has brought a different dimension to the colts experience this year and the U17s have provided unflinching support.

“Many thanks also to Ian Tomlins and Paul Doyle who have helped the age group immensely and shown us the way.”