Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bright future for Old Albanian after colts storm to title with undefeated season

PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 March 2019

Old Albanian Rugby Club's U18 Colts have gone through the entire season undefeated.

Old Albanian Rugby Club's U18 Colts have gone through the entire season undefeated.

Archant

The future is extremely rosy for Old Albanian Rugby Club if the performances of their U18s this season are anything to go by.

Led by coaches Bob Ireland and Ashley Walsh, the colts finished top of the Herts Middlesex Division One table after an undefeated season.

Along the way there by a number of impressive victories, with the likes of Saracens, Harpenden and Wasps all put to the sword.

Their closest rivals were Hitchin but despite a close game they were still able to secure a 13-10 victory.

Ireland said: “The colts should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved, converting some very narrow margins in previous years to distinct winning ones this year.

“The Academy set up has brought a different dimension to the colts experience this year and the U17s have provided unflinching support.

“Many thanks also to Ian Tomlins and Paul Doyle who have helped the age group immensely and shown us the way.”

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

It’s OK To Say: Tribute match held in honour of former St Albans City player

St Albans City FC players pay tribute to former player Mike Thalassitis.

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Bright future for Old Albanian after colts storm to title with undefeated season

Old Albanian Rugby Club's U18 Colts have gone through the entire season undefeated.

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Join Climb The Mountain and help support mental health charity

Kids take part in a children's climbing party at Westminster Lodge to raise money for the It's OK To Say Kilimanjaro challenge by attempting to climb the height of Kilimanjaro on the climbing wall at the leisure centre. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists