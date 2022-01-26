News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Old Albanian pay the price for missed opportunities at Worthing

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM January 26, 2022
Dan Watt kicked a conversion as Old Albanian lost away to Worthing in National Two South.

Old Albanian will point to missed opportunities at Worthing as the root cause of their 31-7 defeat in National Two South.

Five times during the first period they passed up great chances to score inside the hosts' 22 with unforced errors and possession lost in contact chief reasons.

Despite that they were still in touch at half-time, down 14-7 with Alex Noot's try and Dan Watt's conversion bringing their points on 23 minutes.

And the Albanian defence showed up well for most of the second period but this couldn’t stop Worthing from extending their lead early on with another seven-point score.

Two unconverted tries from Cassius Cleave brought an end to the scoring late on, giving the hosts a bonus-point and ending the ever decreasing hopes of the visitors.

OA Romans, the club's second team, maintained their perfect record in Merit League One with a 33-12 win over Bishop's Stortford, Tom Croughton, Paul Greener, Jacob West, Ellis Greaves and Rory Hextall getting the tries.

Harpenden meanwhile enjoyed a 59-14 win at home to Norwich in London North One while Tabard had a vital 13-5 success at Finsbury Park in London Three North West, the same division which saw St Albans suffer a 43-17 defeat to promotion rivals Hitchin.

