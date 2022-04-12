Super six for try-scoring machine Stileman as Old Albanian winger shines against Guernsey

Tom Stileman scored six tries for Old Albanian in the win over Guernsey. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Tom Stileman would be forgiven for retiring or at least asking for a huge pay rise after an incredible six-try haul for Old Albanian at home to Guernsey.

His efforts helped his side to a 36-28 win in National Two South and was needed too as Guernsey's forwards threatened to take control.

They had already rumbled over once and then seen their backs chip in with another converted try before Stileman took the game by the scruff of the neck.

He had two before the break and then another two in the opening five minutes of the second period, Greg Lound adding a conversion.

Guernsey pulled one back but Stileman had his fifth score on 51 minutes and his wait for a sixth ended with three minutes remaining as OAs sealed victory.

Albaninan have three games remaining, starting with a trip to Barnes on Saturday.

Harpenden suffered a blow in their hopes of finishing third in London One North, losing 55-35 to Southend Saxons in their penultimate game.

They are now fourth with a home game against second-placed Sudbury to come on April 23.

St Albans' third-team meanwhile suffered a narrow 10-7 loss to Biggleswade seconds, winners of Herts Middlesex Merit Table Four North East.

Oliver Brown and skipper Scott Mineikis put them in front but despite tackling like demons, the champions just had enough, winning the contest with a penalty.